NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
10.12.2025 20:15:00
President Donald Trump Just Delivered Incredible News for Nvidia Investors
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been witnessing incredible demand for its artificial intelligence (AI) chips in recent years, which has led to remarkable growth in the company's revenue and earnings. However, the company's impressive growth could have been even better this year had it been able to sell its chips into the Chinese market.The U.S. government restricted Nvidia from selling its chips to the Chinese market in April this year, telling the company that it needed a license to export its H20 data center graphics processing units (GPU) to that market. The chip giant incurred a significant financial setback as a result of this move. However, it appears that the Trump administration has removed that hurdle for Nvidia.Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
