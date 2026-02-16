Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie

Sartorius Stedim Biotech für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002

16.02.2026 09:13:53

Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025

Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA / Key word(s): Annual Results
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025

16-Feb-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST

Aubagne, France | February 16, 2026

Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025

Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, today released its Universal Registration Document 2025 including the Annual Financial Report. The document is available at the following link: https://www.sartorius.com/urd2025  

Financial calendar 
March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting   
April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026 
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026 
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026 

A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech 
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.   
 
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn

Contact
Verena Sattel 
External Communications 
+49 551 308 9261 
verena.sattel@sartorius.com 
Attachment

File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025 | Media Release

Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Issuer: Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
Avenue de Jouques
13781 Aubagne
France
Phone: +33 44 284 5600
E-mail: sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
Internet: www.sartorius.com
ISIN: FR0013154002
EQS News ID: 2275078

 
End of Announcement - EQS News Service

2275078  16-Feb-2026 CET/CEST

