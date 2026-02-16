Sartorius Stedim Biotech Aktie
WKN DE: A2AJKS / ISIN: FR0013154002
|
16.02.2026 09:13:53
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025
|
Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
/ Key word(s): Annual Results
Aubagne, France | February 16, 2026
Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025
Sartorius Stedim Biotech, a leading partner of the biopharma industry, today released its Universal Registration Document 2025 including the Annual Financial Report. The document is available at the following link: https://www.sartorius.com/urd2025
Financial calendar
March 24, 2026 | Annual Shareholders' Meeting
April 23, 2026 | Publication of the first quarter results for January to March 2026
July 23, 2026 | Publication of half-year results for January to June 2026
October 22, 2026 | Publication of nine-month results January to September 2026
A profile of Sartorius Stedim Biotech
Sartorius Stedim Biotech is a leading international partner of the biopharmaceutical industry. As a provider of innovative solutions, the company based in Aubagne, France, helps its customers to manufacture biotech medications, such as cell and gene therapies, safely, rapidly, and sustainably. The shares of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. are quoted on the Euronext Paris. The company has a strong global reach with manufacturing and R&D sites as well as sales entities in Europe, North America, and Asia. Sartorius Stedim Biotech regularly expands its portfolio through acquisitions of complementary technologies. In 2025, the company generated sales revenue of around 3 billion euros, according to preliminary figures. Currently, more than 10,200 employees are working for customers around the globe.
Visit our newsroom and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
Verena Sattel
External Communications
+49 551 308 9261
verena.sattel@sartorius.com
Attachment
File: Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025 | Media Release
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Issuer:
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA
|Avenue de Jouques
|13781 Aubagne
|France
|Phone:
|+33 44 284 5600
|E-mail:
|sartorius.presse@sartorius.com
|Internet:
|www.sartorius.com
|ISIN:
|FR0013154002
|EQS News ID:
|2275078
|End of Announcement - EQS News Service
|
2275078 16-Feb-2026 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|
09:13
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech releases Universal Registration Document 2025 (EQS Group)
|
06.02.26
|Board of Directors of Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. resolves dividend proposal of 0.69 euros (EQS Group)
|
03.02.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech achieves considerable profitable growth in 2025 and maintains positive outlook (EQS Group)
|
02.02.26
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
19.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Sartorius Stedim Biotech stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
12.01.26
|ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Sartorius Stedim Biotech auf 'Neutral' (dpa-AFX)
|
16.10.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech publishes unaudited results for the first nine months of 2025 (EQS Group)
|
15.10.25
|Ausblick: Sartorius Stedim Biotech präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|13.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.12.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|07.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.12.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.12.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|15.12.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.12.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.07.24
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Underperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.01.26
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.10.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|08.07.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
|06.06.25
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Sartorius Stedim Biotech
|170,95
|-2,03%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schlussendlich fester -- DAX schließlich schwächer -- Wall Street in Feiertagspause -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendierte. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.