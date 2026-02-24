Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
24.02.2026 11:49:00
Should You Avoid Amazon Stock, or Is This a Once-in-a-Decade Buying Opportunity?
Would you be shocked to learn that Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock has underperformed the broad market indices over the past five years? That's right: Even though the mega-technology company keeps posting impressive growth figures, it is only up 23% cumulatively from five years ago. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has produced a total return of 88% over that same time frame.Amazon's stock has underperformed the index due to investor concerns about losing the race in artificial intelligence (AI), large capital expenditure plans, and the lack of profitability in its e-commerce and retail segments.However, if you look at Amazon's consolidated financials, it is as popular as ever. Does that make the stock a once-in-a-decade buying opportunity right now?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
