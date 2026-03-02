Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
02.03.2026 23:00:00
Should You Buy Amazon Stock If It Falls Under $200?
Tech giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been struggling this year and is down 9% as of March 2. Its share price dipped briefly below the $200 mark last month, and it's getting close to those levels once again. While this is still a highly valuable business with a market cap of more than $2 trillion, buying a top tech stock like Amazon on the dip could be a compelling opportunity for growth investors. Is it worth buying if it falls below $200 again?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Amazon
|
26.02.26
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
26.02.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
|
25.02.26
|Amazon AI lab chief to depart amid leadership shake-up (Financial Times)
|
24.02.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones zum Handelsende mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones bewegt sich am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.02.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Amazon-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in Amazon von vor einem Jahr bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Börse New York: Dow Jones liegt zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
20.02.26
|Freundlicher Handel: Dow Jones mit positivem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)