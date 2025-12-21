Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
21.12.2025 10:05:00
Should You Buy Netflix Stock Before 2026?
This year has been a volatile one for many stocks, including Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). However, the king of streaming is currently up 7% in 2025 (as of Dec. 18), still a positive gain, even though it trails the broader market. With the proposed acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery assets, investors have a lot to chew on these days.Netflix has been a top stock in recent decades; shares have risen a jaw-dropping 679% and 25,310% in the past 10 and 20 years, respectively. This is what happens when a business completely disrupts an industry, creates a new category altogether, and dominates its market.But the world's best streaming stock is trading 29% below its peak. Should you buy Netflix before 2026? Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
