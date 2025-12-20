NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
21.12.2025 00:10:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Before Jan. 6, 2026?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has proven its status as an artificial intelligence (AI) winner over a variety of time periods -- from the short term to the long term. For example, it's climbed about 30% just this year and has soared 1,200% over the past five years. This is thanks to Nvidia's top AI chips, which have conquered the AI market -- they're the fastest around, and this is very valuable for tech giants aiming to win in the AI race.All of this makes Nvidia a great buy for any investors interested in betting on the future of AI. But the big question often is: When should you buy? Sometimes, investors look to potential stock price catalysts, such as an earnings report or an event that may renew excitement about the company -- and push the stock price higher. One such occasion is right around the corner, set to begin on Jan. 6. Should you get in on Nvidia beforehand? Let's find out.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
