NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.11.2025 01:10:00
Should You Buy Nvidia Stock After the Company's Blowout Earnings Report? Here's What History Says.
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), reporting earnings that blew past analyst expectations, once again wowed investors -- this is at least the fifth consecutive time that's happened. The world's top designer of artificial intelligence (AI) chips has seen remarkable growth thanks to high demand for these essential AI tools.All of this has powered Nvidia shares higher and helped investors generate big returns. For example, Nvidia stock has soared a mind-boggling 1,000% over the past five years. But in the Nov. 20 trading session, which followed its latest quarterly report, Nvidia stock disappointed investors -- the stock fell about 3%. This was amid low expectations for a fresh interest rate cut in December, and separately, as worries about a potential AI bubble continued to brew.Considering the complete picture, should you buy Nvidia stock after this blowout earnings report? Here's what history says.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
