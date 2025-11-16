NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
16.11.2025 10:14:00
Should You Buy or Sell Nvidia Stock?
Of all the stocks on the market, the one that may be generating some of the most heated disagreements among investors is semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). The first company to reach a $5 trillion market cap, Nvidia is undeniably in rarefied air, and many pundits posit that the artificial intelligence (AI) leader has the ability to soar even higher. Plenty of others, however, suspect that the more prudent move for its shareholders would be to click the sell button.But where does that debate leave the average retail investor? And what do Nvidia's fundamentals suggest about what to do with the stock now?Image source: Nvidia.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
15.11.25
|S&P 500 weiter im KI-Rausch: NVIDIA, Apple und Microsoft treiben den Index laut Jefferies nach oben (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Minuszeichen in New York: S&P 500 letztendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|NASDAQ Composite-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ Composite schlussendlich freundlich (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones sackt zum Handelsende ab (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt zum Ende des Freitagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht nachmittags Abschläge (finanzen.at)
|
14.11.25