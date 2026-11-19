Gamers have been waiting more than a decade -- 13 years, to be exact -- for the latest edition of the popular Grand Theft Auto (GTA) video game franchise, and it's finally here. It's not just Christmas morning for GTA fans; it is like Christmas after getting coal in your stocking 13 years in a row.

GTA VI, produced by Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO), comes out on Nov. 19 at midnight in the Pacific time zone, and Take-Two's stock surged in advance of the release. That’s late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning, depending on how you look at it. On Wednesday, Nov. 18, Take-Two stock jumped nearly 7% to around $220 per share, but it is still down about 15% year-to-date.

Is the release of GTA VI the catalyst that Take-Two stock needs to take off?

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