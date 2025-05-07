Orsted Aktie
WKN DE: A0NBLH / ISIN: DK0060094928
|
07.05.2025 08:00:17
Solid operational performance and reached more than 10 GW of offshore capacity while navigating a challenging short-term business environment
|
Ørsted A/S (Orsted)
7.5.2025 08:00:00 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)
Today, Ørsted’s Board of Directors approved the interim report for the first quarter of 2025. In Q1 2025, we have focused on the execution of our four strategic priorities, which aim at solidifying Ørsted's leading position in offshore wind towards the end of the decade.
The offshore wind industry is challenged in the short term with headwinds relating to supply chain, regulatory, and macroeconomic developments. We are following the developments in the regulatory landscape closely and continuously assess any potential impacts hereof. The long-term fundamentals for offshore wind are strong due to the increasing global electricity demand, a strengthened focus on energy security and affordability through renewables, and improved framework conditions in several major markets.
For further information, please contact:
Global Media Relations Investor Relations
Earnings call
About Ørsted
Attachments
News Source: Ørsted A/S
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|DK0060094928
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|Orsted
|Sequence No.:
|386601
|EQS News ID:
|2131572
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Orstedmehr Nachrichten
|
08:00
|Solid operational performance and reached more than 10 GW of offshore capacity while navigating a challenging short-term business environment (EQS Group)
|
07:55
|Ørsted to discontinue the Hornsea 4 offshore wind project in its current form (EQS Group)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Orsted informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
01.05.25
|Ørsted divests 24.5% stake in West of Duddon Sands Offshore Wind Farm to funds managed by Schroders Greencoat (EQS Group)
|
30.04.25
|Ørsted to present Q1 2025 results on 7 May (EQS Group)
|
22.04.25
|Belastung durch US-Faktoren: Aktien von Orsted und Nordex mit deutlichen Verlusten (dpa-AFX)
|
22.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Orsted präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
03.04.25
|Resolutions of the 2025 annual general meeting of Ørsted A/S (EQS Group)