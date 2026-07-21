Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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21.07.2026 18:47:00
SpaceX: The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Infrastructure Build-out Just Got Interesting (NASDAQ:SPCX)
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) has transformed the aerospace industry by pioneering reusable rocket technology and its Starlink network of broadband internet satellites. Building on its innovations in launch services and satellite connectivity, SpaceX is now aggressively expanding into artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.The company is building large-scale compute capacity to support model training and inference, aiming to become a competitive provider of sovereign, scalable AI platforms serving both commercial enterprises and the U.S. government.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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