Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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29.09.2026 20:59:00
SpaceX Briefly Passed Amazon and Microsoft in Market Cap After Its IPO. Could It Get There Again?
In the early days following its IPO, Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) briefly topped $2.9 trillion in intraday trading, eclipsing both Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) 2026 low at the time.
However, the trajectories of those stocks have diverged significantly since then. As Amazon traded sideways and Microsoft surged, the space stock experienced a significant pullback as the IPO hype faded. With SpaceX now trading at about $147 -- below its opening-day first trading price of $150 -- its market cap is about $1.95 trillion.
In that light, investors might wonder if it's possible for SpaceX's market cap to once again surpass those of Amazon and Microsoft. Although anything is possible, investors should not expect it to reach such a milestone anytime soon unless it makes some unprecedented moves. Here's why.
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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29.09.26
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Analysen zu Amazon
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|31.07.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|31.07.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|31.07.26
|Amazon Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.07.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Amazon
|217,75
|0,16%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|27 500,00
|-1,22%
|Microsoft Corp.
|448,85
|0,20%
|Tesla
|312,15
|0,29%