Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
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24.07.2026 14:45:00
SpaceX Has a $1.6 Trillion Opportunity That May Eclipse Its AI Business
Most of the buzz lately around Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX) centered on its artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions, including the Grok chatbot it absorbed and its plans for data centers in orbit. Those headlines are exciting.But the initial public offering (IPO) from SpaceX (as the company is also known) points to a prize that could ultimately matter more: a connectivity opportunity that the company pegs at roughly $1.6 trillion. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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