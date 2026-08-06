Square Expands Google Tie-up To Enable Food Orders Via Google Maps AI

(RTTNews) - Block, Inc.'s (XYZ.AX, XYZ) Square, said on Thursday that it expanded its relationship with Alphabet's (GOOG) Google to let U.S. food and beverage sellers take orders through Google Maps' conversational AI feature, Ask Maps.

Under the expansion, Square F&B sellers who activate a Google Business Profile can appear in Ask Maps results. Their menus, hours, and location details will automatically sync from Square Dashboard, with no added setup, contracts, or fees required, Square said.

The partnership allows customers in the U.S. to use Ask Maps to browse Square sellers' menus, customize orders, and complete checkout using Order by Cash App. Orders flow directly into a seller's existing Square setup, including POS and Kitchen Display System.

Square said the move builds on existing Dashboard capabilities that sync with Google Maps, allowing sellers to be discovered through conversational queries. The company cited an example prompt of "Order spicy pad kee mao with seafood for me to pick up on my way home".

The announcement marks the first step in a broader partnership between Square and Google, the release said. As part of that collaboration, Square, Google and others are expanding the Universal Commerce Protocol, an open standard for agentic commerce, to the food industry.

On the NYSE, shares of Block are currently losing 3.12 percent, changing hands at $81.57.

On the Nasdaq, shares of Alphabet are trading 0.25 percent lower at $359.24.