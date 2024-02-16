|
16.02.2024 20:31:20
T-Mobile Sets Record-Breaking 5G Upload Speed
(RTTNews) - Telecommunication giant T-Mobile (TMUS), broke its record by achieving an uplink speed test of 345 Mbps on its 5G SA network, using a novel network technology called Uplink Transmit or UL Tx.
"UL Tx switching is a groundbreaking technology that enables seamless switching and a combination of different frequencies, effectively creating more uplink capacity and higher uplink speed," the Uncarrier stated. "In other words, it's like taking the 5G superhighway and adding new faster lanes with spare capacity for traffic to zoom faster than ever".
T-Mobile explained, "This test combined the power of carrier aggregation (combining different channels of spectrum for more capacity and speed) and SU-MIMO (single user multiple input, multiple output - which means it gives your phone the ability to send multiple data streams at the same time) to deliver uplink speeds 25% faster than T-Mobile's previous record of 275 Mbps".
The Uncarrier anticipates that the new technology will revolutionize the data transmission from the mobile devices to the network, and boost the upload speed, which is a significant factor for content creation, remote work, gaming and virtual reality.
T-Mobile used equipment from Nokia's cutting-edge next-generation AirScale portfolio and a mobile test smartphone powered by a flagship Snapdragon Modem-RF system from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. for the test.
Durga Malladi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Technology Planning & Edge Solutions, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. said, "Switched uplink will serve the growing demand for upload-heavy user applications, devices, and use cases such as smartphones, fixed wireless access, mobile broadband, and more."
The Uncarrier has not shared when the UL Tx will be available to the customers.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu T-Mobile USmehr Nachrichten
|
08.02.24
|S&P 500-Titel T-Mobile US-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein T-Mobile US-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
01.02.24
|S&P 500-Wert T-Mobile US-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in T-Mobile US von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
26.01.24
|T-Mobile US-Aktie im Plus: Telekom-Tochter T-Mobile US mit durchwachsenem Schlussquartal (dpa-AFX)
|
25.01.24
|S&P 500-Wert T-Mobile US-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein T-Mobile US-Investment von vor einem Jahr eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
18.01.24
|S&P 500-Titel T-Mobile US-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in T-Mobile US von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 nachmittags im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.01.24
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu T-Mobile USmehr Analysen
|14.02.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|14.02.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.01.24
|T-Mobile US Buy
|UBS AG
|09.01.24
|T-Mobile US Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|T-Mobile US
|148,88
|-0,83%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht freundlich ins Wochenende -- DAX nach neuem Rekord schlussendlich fester -- US-Börsen zum Handelsende negativ -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt stand am Freitag klar im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex verzeichnete ebenfalls Gewinne. An der Wall Street waren am letzten Tag der Handelswoche Abschläge zu sehen. In Fernost griffen die Anleger vor dem Wochenende zu.