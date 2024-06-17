TDK Announces Wearable Battery Breakthrough

(RTTNews) - Japanese electronic parts maker TDK Corp. (TTDKF.PK) announced a significant breakthrough in solid-state battery technology, which is estimated to deliver higher performance for wearable devices such as wireless headphones, hearing aids and smartwatches.

"We believe that our newly developed material for solid-state batteries can make a significant contribution to the energy transformation of society. We will continue the development towards early commercialization," said TDK's CEO Noboru Saito.

The supplier of batteries to Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) stated that the new material for solid-state batteries offers an energy density of 1,000 watt-hours per liter, approximately 100 times higher than the company's conventional ones.

The batteries are expected to be made of all-ceramic material, with lithium alloy anodes and oxide-based electrolyte, making them "extremely safe". It would be small in size and provide longer operating time.

"The battery can be applied for replacing coin cell primary batteries in compliance with EU battery regulations, which require them to be replaced by rechargeable batteries, which is expected to contribute to the reduction of environmental impact," TDK said in a statement.