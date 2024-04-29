29.04.2024 21:28:49

Tesla Announces Cybertruck Tour In Europe

(RTTNews) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has announced its plans to take the Cybertruck global tour to Europe, with the electric pickup truck set to visit 24 different cities across the continent.

Tesla's European and Middle Eastern division shared a teaser video on Sunday, which revealed the Cyber Odyssey tour's itinerary, including stops in various cities in Germany, Italy, Spain, England, and more. This tour follows previous Cybertruck showcases in China, Japan, Thailand, and at the Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin, Germany.

The latest announcement from the company comes after months of speculation about Tesla's plans to bring the Cybertruck to Europe. However, the feasibility of introducing it to these markets remains uncertain due to varying regulations concerning passenger safety standards across different countries. Tesla Vice President of Vehicle Engineering Lars Moravy has raised concerns about the Cybertruck's compliance with pedestrian safety standards in several European countries, citing the protrusions of the truck's stainless steel as a potential obstacle to selling the vehicle in Europe.

Despite these concerns, Tesla has outlined a range of new features that will soon be available for the Cybertruck, including a dedicated Baja Mode, locking differentials, and a CyberTent mode. The announcement of these upcoming features was made on the official account of the all-electric pickup truck, with Tesla indicating that the features will be rolled out shortly. Tesla Cybertruck Lead Engineer Wes Morrill mentioned that the update with the new features is currently being installed on Wave 1 vehicles.

The Cyber Odyssey tour is a significant step towards expanding the Cybertruck's reach worldwide and introducing it to new markets. It will be interesting to see how the vehicle performs in Europe and whether Tesla can overcome the regulatory challenges to make it a success in the region.

