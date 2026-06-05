Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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05.06.2026 04:21:00
The $200 Billion Reason Amazon Could Be an Overlooked AI Winner
Most of the attention in the artificial intelligence (AI) trade has focused on chipmakers, led by Nvidia. But this year's biggest spender on AI infrastructure hasn't been the same beneficiary of Wall Street's euphoric sentiment that has led to soaring stock prices for many chipmakers.We're talking about Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), of course.When the company told investors in February that it would put about $200 billion into capital expenditures in 2026, the stock dropped to around $198 as the scale of the spending unnerved a market already anxious about when the build-out would pay off. And even with the stock recovering to levels above $250 more recently, shares are still meaningfully trailing the S&P 500's returns over the last five years and are up just 10% this year -- far behind the gains many AI beneficiary stocks have seen in 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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