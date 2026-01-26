NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
26.01.2026 19:30:00
The AI Application Boom: Why Microsoft and Nvidia Will Win Big This Year
The artificial intelligence (AI) market expanded rapidly in recent years as sophisticated AI chatbots locked in hundreds of millions of users. That secular shift is driving more companies to upgrade their AI infrastructure and integrate more AI applications into their businesses.According to Grand View Research, the AI market will continue to expand at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2026 to 2033. Two tech giants are well-positioned to profit from that boom: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Let's see why both stocks will remain the "best in breed" plays on the growing AI application market this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.
|
20:03
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Starker Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Montagnachmittag mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
20:03
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: S&P 500 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Optimismus in New York: So steht der Dow Jones am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
18:01
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 mittags steigen (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Börse New York in Grün: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zum Start des Montagshandels zu (finanzen.at)
|
16:01
|Handel in New York: S&P 500 zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)