NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
26.01.2026 19:30:00

The AI Application Boom: Why Microsoft and Nvidia Will Win Big This Year

The artificial intelligence (AI) market expanded rapidly in recent years as sophisticated AI chatbots locked in hundreds of millions of users. That secular shift is driving more companies to upgrade their AI infrastructure and integrate more AI applications into their businesses.According to Grand View Research, the AI market will continue to expand at a CAGR of 30.6% from 2026 to 2033. Two tech giants are well-positioned to profit from that boom: Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Let's see why both stocks will remain the "best in breed" plays on the growing AI application market this year.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten