Tesla Aktie
WKN DE: A1CX3T / ISIN: US88160R1014
|
13.11.2025 10:56:00
The Autonomous Vehicle Revolution Is Coming: Should You Forget Tesla and Buy This Glorious Growth Stock Instead?
According to a forecast earlier this year from Cathie Wood's Ark Investment Management, autonomous vehicles could create a $10 trillion opportunity for the ride-hailing industry over the long term. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is one of the firm's top picks to lead the autonomous revolution, because of its self-driving robotaxi called the Cybercab, which is scheduled to enter mass production in 2026.Tesla plans to build a ride-hailing network for the Cybercab where it can autonomously haul passengers around the clock and unlock a lucrative new revenue stream for the company. However, Tesla might be behind the curve already, because Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) is making some major moves in this space.Uber currently operates the world's largest ride-hailing network, and it has partnered with over 20 different companies developing autonomous vehicles and delivery robots -- and some of them are already completing thousands of trips every day. Here's why it might be a better autonomous vehicle stock to buy than Tesla.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
