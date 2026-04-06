Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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06.04.2026 18:30:00
This Controversial Move Could Unlock More Growth for Walmart
When a company is as large as Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), it can be challenging to find new ways to grow its core business. It can get leaner and improve efficiency, but driving more revenue growth within its stores isn't all that easy. That's why you'll often see the company grow its sales by just low-to-mid single digits.There's one intriguing and controversial growth opportunity the company may be able to take advantage of, however, and that's digital pricing. Not only could it improve efficiency by making it easier to update prices, but it could also make it easier to raise prices. It has consumers concerned that it may lead to surge pricing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Walmart
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02.04.26
|Minuszeichen in New York: Dow Jones beginnt die Sitzung mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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01.04.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Walmart von vor einem Jahr verdient (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones gibt zum Handelsende nach (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones legt den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|NYSE-Handel Dow Jones gibt zum Start des Freitagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
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27.03.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 zum Start des Freitagshandels in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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25.03.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Wert Walmart-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Walmart von vor 10 Jahren verdient (finanzen.at)
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24.03.26
|Dienstagshandel in New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Handelsende Abschläge (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmart
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.02.26
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.02.26
|Walmart Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.02.26
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.24
|Walmart Halten
|DZ BANK
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|109,60
|0,61%
|Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs
|10 340,00
|1,87%