Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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06.04.2026 18:30:00

This Controversial Move Could Unlock More Growth for Walmart

When a company is as large as Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), it can be challenging to find new ways to grow its core business. It can get leaner and improve efficiency, but driving more revenue growth within its stores isn't all that easy. That's why you'll often see the company grow its sales by just low-to-mid single digits.There's one intriguing and controversial growth opportunity the company may be able to take advantage of, however, and that's digital pricing. Not only could it improve efficiency by making it easier to update prices, but it could also make it easier to raise prices. It has consumers concerned that it may lead to surge pricing.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 109,60 0,61% Walmart
Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs 10 340,00 1,87% Wal-Mart Stores Inc Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.3333 Shs

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