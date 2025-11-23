NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
23.11.2025 19:00:00
This OpenAI Researcher-Turned-Hedge Fund Manager Is Long Intel and Short Nvidia, TSMC, and Broadcom. Is a Changing of the Guard on the Horizon?
It's 13F season, the time of the quarter when major hedge funds disclose their buys and sells from the prior quarter.With so much uncertainty around the longevity of the artificial intelligence (AI) boom, both to the upside and downside, investors are no doubt searching for clues as to what the so-called "smart money" is thinking about leading technology companies.While many investors follow investing legends, such as Warren Buffett, Stan Druckenmiller, Bill Ackman, Phillipe Laffont, and others, interested investors should especially follow one new hedge fund founded just last year, run by a 23-year-old former OpenAI researcher. Though this manager is a big believer in the artificial intelligence boom -- or at least was previously -- his third-quarter trades may shock fellow AI bulls.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
