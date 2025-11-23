NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
23.11.2025 17:38:00
This Overlooked AI Stock Could Outperform Nvidia in 2026, According to Analysts
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been one of the market's best-performing artificial intelligence (AI) stocks. The chipmaker's shares rallied roughly 1,240% over the past five years as its sales of data center GPUs, which are used to process complex AI tasks, skyrocketed.As the top maker of picks and shovels for the AI gold rush, Nvidia still has a bright future. From fiscal 2025 (which ended this January) to fiscal 2028, analysts expect its revenue and earnings per share (EPS) to both grow at a CAGR of 41% as the AI boom continues. Those are stellar growth rates for a stock that trades at 28 times next year's earnings, and it could climb another 31% to hit Wall Street's average 12-month price target of $237.94 per share.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
