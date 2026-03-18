thyssenkrupp nucera Aktie
WKN DE: NCA000 / ISIN: DE000NCA0001
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18.03.2026 08:08:25
Thyssenkrupp Nucera Wins Hydrogen Project In Spain
(RTTNews) - thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA (NCH2.DE) said it is being commissioned by the Spanish company Moeve to supply electrolyzers with a capacity of 300 MW for a hydrogen plant in Andalusia, Spain. After the decision in early March, a corresponding Engineering, Procurement, Fabrication and Supply contract is now being awarded to thyssenkrupp nucera. The order volume is in the low three-digit million-euro range, with order intake expected to be booked during the second half of fiscal 2025/26. In fiscal 2025/26, thyssenkrupp nucera expects this project to have only a minor impact on sales development; the majority of revenue recognition will occur in fiscal 2026/27.
Against this backdrop, thyssenkrupp nucera is specifying its outlook for order intake and now expects a figure between 550 million euros and 850 million euros in fiscal 2025/26. Previously, the outlook range was 350 million euros to 900 million euros.
At last close, thyssenkrupp nucera shares were trading at 8.56 euros, up 5.68%.
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Analysen zu thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|thyssenkrupp nucera AG & Co. KGaA
|7,87
|0,83%