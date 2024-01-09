|
09.01.2024 21:41:42
Two Authors Sue Microsoft, OpenAI Over Copyright Infringement
(RTTNews) - Two non-fiction book authors, Nicholas Basbanes and Nicholas Gage, have filed a complaint accusing Microsoft (MSFT) and OpenAI of allegedly stealing the copyrighted works of writers for training large language models.
The plaintiffs said that they filed the complaint on behalf of tens of thousands of authors or legal beneficiary owners of copyrights of works that have been used by the tech giants for building billion-dollar artificial systems.
The suit, which calls the defendants "no different than any other thief", seeks damages of up to $150,000 for each copyrighted work infringed by Microsoft and OpenAI. It further claims that OpenAI's large language models are trained by ingesting "massive amounts of book material."
Mike Richter, the lawyer representing Basbanes and Gage said, "For some reason, companies seem to devalue the work of writers."
Last week, the New York Times filed a similar copyright infringement case against Microsoft and OpenAI for using newspaper material to train large language models. The newspaper seeks billions of dollars in damages.
In response to the Times claim, OpenAI stated "We respect the rights of content creators and owners and are committed to working with them to ensure they benefit from AI technology and new revenue models." It further said, "We're hopeful that we will find a mutually beneficial way to work together, as we are doing with many other publishers."
Last year, many prominent American fiction authors including George R.R. Martin, Jonathan Franzen and Michael Connelly, sued the ChatGPT creator citing the same reason.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
09.01.24
|USA wollen Lithium-Menge für Akkus mit KI deutlich reduzieren (dpa-AFX)
|
08.01.24
|Microsoft-Aktie freundlich: Millionen PCs in Deutschland haben veraltetes Windows-Betriebssystem (dpa-AFX)
|
08.01.24
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
|
08.01.24
|KORREKTUR: 1,8 Millionen PCs in Deutschland mit unsicherem Windows-System (dpa-AFX)
|
05.01.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones verbucht zum Start des Freitagshandels Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
04.01.24
|Microsoft-Aktie niedriger: Microsofts KI-Copiloten erhält eigene Taste (dpa-AFX)
|
04.01.24
|WDH: Microsoft will eigene Taste für seinen KI-Copiloten etablieren (dpa-AFX)
|
03.01.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Handel im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|04.12.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|22.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|21.11.23
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|20.11.23
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|31.05.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.04.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|17.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.03.23
|Microsoft Neutral
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Microsoft Corp.
|344,75
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX im Minus -- DAX legt zu -- Chinas Börsen schließen tiefer - Nikkei letztlich weit im Plus
Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich im Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert derweil leicht aufwärts. Während die chinesischen Börsen Abschläge verbuchten, konnte der japanische Leitindex getragen von einem schwachen Yen deutlich anziehen.