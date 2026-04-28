Verve Streamlines Organizational Framework to Drive Operating Efficiency and Accelerates AI Implementation

Recalibrating geographic footprint and focus in line with organizational optimization initiated in early 2026, leading to a workforce reduction in Germany and approximately EUR 5 million in annualized cost savings from 2027 onwards

Accelerated implementation of Artificial Intelligence across all internal workflows to significantly increase scalability, productivity, and margins group-wide

Ad-tech veteran Dave Simon appointed as Chief Revenue Officer and President of Verve Marketplace to accelerate Verve’s supply-side growth

Stockholm, 28 April 2026 – Verve, a global leading advertising technology company, today announced a streamlining of its organizational framework and the accelerated implementation of AI-driven automation to increase agility, enhance operating leverage, and align its cost structure with its primary growth drivers.

Since the beginning of 2026 Verve is transitioning to a client-centric synergetic organizational structure to tighten the link between strategy and market execution, supported by a lean, centralized global infrastructure. This shift accelerates decision-making and ensures resources are prioritized for the high-growth markets. As part of this reorganization, Verve is addressing a historical personnel over-representation in Europe resulting from its M&A history, whereas acquired European businesses have seen their primary growth in the U.S. By reducing its German footprint - including headcount reductions and the closure of selective office locations - Verve is aligning its cost base more closely with its revenue profile and growth potential and deploys its commercial resources where they generate the highest impact.

A core element of the organizational streamlining is the accelerated and broad implementation of Artificial Intelligence across all of its internal workflows. By embedding AI-driven automation deeper into its operational processes, the Company expects - based on first very promising outcomes - to achieve unprecedented levels of product and platform development as well as scalability. Consequently, Verve expects to be able to further scale its operations without having to add significant additional resources in the medium term. At the same time, Verve will, as communicated earlier, continue to strategically invest in the expansion of its sales force to drive further market penetration.

For the fiscal year 2026 and based on the organizational optimization, Verve anticipates cost savings of approximately EUR 1.5 million, taking into account one-off restructuring costs, with effects materializing from the second quarter onwards. On an annualized basis, these measures are expected to reach approximately EUR 5 million of annual savings from 2027 onwards. While these results reflect the immediate impact of the organizational streamlining, Verve expects the continued integration of Artificial Intelligence to drive further productivity gains and structural margin expansion over the medium term.

Demonstrating its commitment to market proximity and strategic growth, Verve has appointed ad-tech veteran David Simon as President of Verve Marketplace and Chief Revenue Officer of Verve Group. With over 20 years of industry experience and a track record of leadership roles at Fyber/Digital Turbine, Moloco, and Mood Media, Dave brings a powerful commercial drive and an extensive global network to the C-team. Based in New York, he will lead the commercial and strategic development of Verve Marketplace. With Dave joining, Verve is further optimizing its organizational design to capitalize on its position as a leading integrated full-stack ad-tech provider in the U.S. and Europe. By leveraging its differentiated strengths in In-App advertising, AI-driven targeting, and specialized sector expertise in areas such as Retail Media, Pharma, and Digital Enterprises, the Company is now intensifying its focus on its most significant growth drivers.

Further information about Verve and its subsidiaries can be found at https://investors.verve.com/.

Contact:

Ingo Middelmenne

Head of European Investor Relations

+49 174 90 911 90

ingo.middelmenne@verve.com

Sören Barz

VP Corp. Communications & Strategic Initiatives

+49 170 376 9571

soeren.barz@verve.com



About Verve

Verve Group is a global leading advertising technology company, connecting advertisers seeking to buy digital ad space with publishers monetizing their content. Driven by its mission “Let’s make media better.” Verve provides responsible, AI-driven advertising solutions that deliver superior outcomes for advertisers and publishers. The company focuses on emerging media channels like mobile in-app and others. In anticipation of growing demand from users and advertisers for greater privacy, Verve has developed cutting-edge ID-less targeting technology that enables efficient advertising within digital media without relying on identifiers such as cookies or IDFA. Thanks to its strong differentiation and execution, Verve has achieved a revenue CAGR of 32 percent over the past five years reaching reported revenues of 551 million euros in 2025 at an adj. EBITDA margin of 22 percent. Verve's main operational presence is in North America and Europe, and it is registered as a Societas Europaea in Sweden (registration number 517100-0143). Its shares - with the ISIN SE0018538068 - are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Ticker: VRV) and on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm (Ticker: VER). Verve has an outstanding bond with the ISIN: SE0023848429. The Companies certified advisor on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is FNCA Sweden AB; contact info: info@fnca.se.



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