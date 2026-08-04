Verve Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D3A1 / ISIN: SE0018538068
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04.08.2026 12:00:03
Verve Wins 2026 ADWEEK Tech Stack Award for Mobile Product/Platform
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Verve Wins 2026 ADWEEK Tech Stack Award for Mobile Product/Platform
Award recognizes Verve's mobile performance platform following successful SKAdNetwork campaign with LinkedIn.
STOCKHOLM, August 4, 2026 – Verve today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2026 ADWEEK Tech Stack Award in the Mobile Product/Platform category. The award recognizes Verve's work with LinkedIn, where its performance DSP, Dataseat, helped the professional network optimize user acquisition campaigns within Apple's SKAdNetwork (SKAN) environment, delivering measurable improvements in campaign performance.
The winning submission showcases how Verve's mobile-first technology enabled LinkedIn to drive app growth in an increasingly ID-less ecosystem through intelligent campaign optimization and advanced measurement capabilities. In addition, it reinforced the company's broader vision as the mobile-first Advertising Intelligence platform.
"We're proud to see our work with LinkedIn recognized by ADWEEK," said Alessandro Giuliani, Chief Revenue Officer at Verve. "This award reflects our commitment to helping advertisers achieve measurable business outcomes through leading mobile technology, unique data and AI."
The campaign delivered:
These results demonstrate Verve's ability to help advertisers acquire and activate high-value mobile users while maximizing campaign performance in today's evolving mobile advertising landscape.
The ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards recognize the technology companies, platforms and products shaping the future of marketing and advertising through innovation and measurable customer impact.
Read the full LinkedIn case study: https://verve.com/case-studies/linkedin/
Media contact
About Verve
Verve is the mobile-first Advertising Intelligence platform connecting advertisers and publishers across the open internet. Guided by its mission, "Let's make media better," Verve combines proprietary mobile data, AI-powered intelligence and premium media to help advertisers achieve measurable business outcomes while enabling publishers to maximize the value of their audiences. Built for a mobile-first world, the platform reaches consumers across in-app, connected TV and other emerging channels, offering a transparent, high-performing alternative to walled gardens.
End of Media Release
Issuer: Verve Group SE
Key word(s): Advertisement/Communication
04.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Verve Group SE
|Humlegårdsgatan 19 A,
|11446 Stockholm
|Sweden
|Phone:
|+491703769571
|E-mail:
|investors@verve.com
|Internet:
|www.verve.com
|ISIN:
|SE0018538068
|WKN:
|A3D3A1
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; FNSE
|LEI Code:
|391200UIIWMXRLGARB95
|EQS News ID:
|2376920
|End of News
|EQS Media
|
2376920 04.08.2026 CET/CEST
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