

EQS-Media / 04.08.2026 / 12:00 CET/CEST



Verve Wins 2026 ADWEEK Tech Stack Award for Mobile Product/Platform

Award recognizes Verve's mobile performance platform following successful SKAdNetwork campaign with LinkedIn.

STOCKHOLM, August 4, 2026 – Verve today announced that it has been named the winner of the 2026 ADWEEK Tech Stack Award in the Mobile Product/Platform category. The award recognizes Verve's work with LinkedIn, where its performance DSP, Dataseat, helped the professional network optimize user acquisition campaigns within Apple's SKAdNetwork (SKAN) environment, delivering measurable improvements in campaign performance.

The winning submission showcases how Verve's mobile-first technology enabled LinkedIn to drive app growth in an increasingly ID-less ecosystem through intelligent campaign optimization and advanced measurement capabilities. In addition, it reinforced the company's broader vision as the mobile-first Advertising Intelligence platform.

"We're proud to see our work with LinkedIn recognized by ADWEEK," said Alessandro Giuliani, Chief Revenue Officer at Verve. "This award reflects our commitment to helping advertisers achieve measurable business outcomes through leading mobile technology, unique data and AI."

The campaign delivered:

38% lower Cost per Install (CPI)

39% lower Cost per App Activation (CPAA)

More than 90% visibility into post-install events within Apple's SKAN environment

These results demonstrate Verve's ability to help advertisers acquire and activate high-value mobile users while maximizing campaign performance in today's evolving mobile advertising landscape.

The ADWEEK Tech Stack Awards recognize the technology companies, platforms and products shaping the future of marketing and advertising through innovation and measurable customer impact.

Read the full LinkedIn case study: https://verve.com/case-studies/linkedin/

Media contact

Corentine Aronica

Corporate Communications Director

corentine.aronica@verve.com

About Verve

Verve is the mobile-first Advertising Intelligence platform connecting advertisers and publishers across the open internet. Guided by its mission, "Let's make media better," Verve combines proprietary mobile data, AI-powered intelligence and premium media to help advertisers achieve measurable business outcomes while enabling publishers to maximize the value of their audiences. Built for a mobile-first world, the platform reaches consumers across in-app, connected TV and other emerging channels, offering a transparent, high-performing alternative to walled gardens.