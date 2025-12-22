Visa collaborates with Sun Group to empower personalized, data-driven tourism with Visit Vietnam platform



EQS Newswire / 22/12/2025 / 05:15 CET/CEST

Visa and Sun Group have joined forces to make traveling to Vietnam easier and more rewarding.

The collaboration combines Visa's AI-powered payment technology with Sun Group's destination network, giving travelers seamless bookings, secure payments, and personalized experiences. HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is collaborating with Sun Group to make visiting Vietnam easier, smarter, and more rewarding for travelers. This collaboration brings Visa's secure, AI-powered payment technology together with Sun Group's extensive destination network, so visitors can enjoy seamless trip planning, faster digital payments, and personalized experiences – all designed to help them get more out of every journey. Announced at the event "Visit Vietnam – Connecting data to shape the future," this strategic collaboration supports the Visit Vietnam initiative and strengthens the country's position as a top destination for global travelers.





Visit Vietnam, the government-endorsed national tourism e-commerce platform, simplifies trip planning and elevates the traveler experience. With Visa's technology integrated into the platform, visitors will benefit from faster, safer digital payments, exclusive offers, and curated recommendations – all in one place.



The collaboration also uses data-driven insights to understand traveler behavior to help improve services. For visitors, this means better experiences, smarter recommendations, and offers of loyalty rewards that encourage repeat trips.



"Travelers today want convenience and confidence when exploring new destinations. Through our collaboration with Sun Group on the Visit Vietnam initiative, we're not only ensuring visitors enjoy smooth, secure digital payments and strong acceptance across every touchpoint – we're also supporting Vietnam's national tourism strategy and aligning with the government's efforts to uplift the economy through sustainable tourism growth. This collaboration helps position Vietnam as a leading travel hub that delivers both exceptional experiences for visitors and long-term benefits for Vietnam," said Ms. Dung Dang, Visa Country Manager for Vietnam and Laos.



"Real-time insights into how consumers travel and spend during their trips allow us to create experiences that truly matter. By pairing Sun Group's signature attractions with Visa's data and AI, we can help partners design personalized journeys that delight travelers and keep them coming back," shared Mr. Manideep Gupta, Vice President, Visa Consulting & Analytics (VCA), Southeast Asia, Visa.



"Cooperating with Visa is an important step toward realizing the Visit Vietnam vision – building a smart, data-driven tourism ecosystem. With the advantage of a diverse network of destinations and a rich pool of customer data, Sun Group can work with Visa to create more deeply personalized, seamless, and safer experiences for travelers. This not only enhances the customer journey at every touchpoint but also helps businesses access valuable market insights, thereby jointly contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnam's tourism industry," said Ms. Nguy?n Vu Qu?nh Anh, Deputy CEO of Sun Group and CEO of the Entertainment & Hospitality Division.



Visa and Sun Group will deepen their collaboration through joint marketing and international outreach, utilising Visa's global network and spending insights to promote Visit Vietnam in priority markets. At the event, guests explored Visa's interactive booth by tapping through the end-to-end travel journey on the large screen and viewing demos of the Inbound Travel App powered by Visa Voyage, Visa Loyalty Solutions, and



In its initial phase, Visit Vietnam will offer integrated dashboards and insight reports for government and industry stakeholders to support more informed tourism planning. For travelers, the next phase will bring a comprehensive platform with personalized itineraries, exclusive deals, and seamless digital experiences – making Vietnam easier to explore than ever before. Sun Group also unveiled the new

Hashtag: #Visa #SunGroup #VisitVietnam #VisaVoyage #VisaLoyaltySolutions #VisaDestinationInsights #VisaGovernmentInsights

