|
08.10.2024 16:50:50
Walmart Expands Pet Care Offerings With New Service Locations
(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) Tuesday announced key expansions to its core pet care offerings, widening access to affordable in-person and virtual veterinary care, pet prescription delivery, grooming services, pet food and supplies, all in one convenient experience for pet owners.
According to Walmart, the pet category continues to be one of the most dynamic in retail, with a projected annual spending growth of 7% by 2030 and household expenses expected to reach $1,445 per pet by 2026.
Veterinary services are now the second largest pet spending category after consumables and is expected to see continued growth as pet owners prioritize their pets' wellbeing.
"Walmart understands that pets are family, and we're proud to be a trusted destination for our pet parents," said Kaitlyn Shadiow, Vice President of Merchandising, Pets, Walmart U.S. "Whether shopping in-stores or online, Walmart offers a differentiated omnichannel experience and a wide assortment of offerings - from products and prescriptions to services - available at our Every Day Low Prices to make pet care affordable and convenient.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
10.10.24
|Börse New York: Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.10.24
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Walmart von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
07.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schließt in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
04.10.24
|Hafenarbeiter an US-Ostküste beenden Streik (dpa-AFX)
|
03.10.24
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones verbucht am Nachmittag Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
03.10.24
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones schwächelt mittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones nachmittags mit Kursplus (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.24
|Gewinne in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen zu (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Walmartmehr Analysen
|04.09.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|04.09.24
|Walmart Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|16.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|16.08.24
|Walmart Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|15.08.24
|Walmart Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|15.08.24
|Walmart Buy
|UBS AG
|17.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.05.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.02.24
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.11.23
|Walmart Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Walmart
|72,72
|-0,05%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAsiens Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein
In Fernost sind die Anleger unentschlossen.