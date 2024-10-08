Einfach Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen -w-
08.10.2024 16:51:51

Walmart Expands Pet Care Offerings With New Service Locations, Pet Prescription Delivery

(RTTNews) - Walmart (WMT) Tuesday announced key expansions to its core pet care offerings, widening access to affordable in-person and virtual veterinary care, pet prescription delivery, grooming services, pet food and supplies, all in one convenient experience for pet owners.

According to Walmart, the pet category continues to be one of the most dynamic in retail, with a projected annual spending growth of 7% by 2030 and household expenses expected to reach $1,445 per pet by 2026.

Veterinary services are now the second largest pet spending category after consumables and is expected to see continued growth as pet owners prioritize their pets' wellbeing.

"Walmart understands that pets are family, and we're proud to be a trusted destination for our pet parents," said Kaitlyn Shadiow, Vice President of Merchandising, Pets, Walmart U.S. "Whether shopping in-stores or online, Walmart offers a differentiated omnichannel experience and a wide assortment of offerings - from products and prescriptions to services - available at our Every Day Low Prices to make pet care affordable and convenient.

