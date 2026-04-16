Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.04.2026 15:30:02

Walmart Invests In Its Stores Across US

(RTTNews) - Walmart Inc. (WMT), the American retail giant, Thursday announced that it is making investments in its stores across the United States, hoping to create jobs, help strengthen local economies, and make shopping faster and more convenient for its customers.

In early 2024, the retail major had committed to opening or converting more than 150 new locations and continuing on that promise, this year, Walmart's investment includes more than 650 scheduled remodels to Supercenters and Neighborhood Markets and nearly 20 new store grand openings scheduled for 2026 and early 2027.

They have also planned the expansion of the Supercenter in Tucson, Arizona, and the opening of a new Supercenter in Celina, Texas.

They surmise that customers may notice wider aisles and updated layouts, eye -catching displays and expanded assortments, expanded pickup and delivery services, including express delivery options, updated Vision Centers and Pharmacies with private consultation rooms and new digital touchpoints bringing their online assortment into the shopping experience in their updated stores.

Many Neighborhood Markets are receiving expanded deli and hot bar selections, improved lighting and fixtures, pharmacy delivery options, and upgraded areas for fulfilling online grocery orders. Select Neighborhood Markets are undergoing a rapid remodel program designed to deliver quicker results with minimal customer disruption, the company said in a statement.

Further, through the app, the retailer is bringing in-store and online shopping into one seamless, unified experience making it easier for customers to shop however they choose.

In pre-market activity, WMT shares were trading at $124.40, down 0.29% on the Nasdaq.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Walmart

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Walmart

mehr Analysen
23.02.26 Walmart Overweight Barclays Capital
20.02.26 Walmart Overweight Barclays Capital
20.02.26 Walmart Outperform RBC Capital Markets
20.02.26 Walmart Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.02.26 Walmart Kaufen DZ BANK
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Walmart 105,94 0,25% Walmart

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

12.04.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 15
12.04.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.04.26 KW 15: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
11.04.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.04.26 KW 15: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Hoffnung auf Lösung im Iran-Konflikt: ATX gibt Gewinne letztlich ab -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street schließlich etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen im Plus - Nikkei zieht kräftig an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine Gewinne nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich mit Gewinnen. Die US-Börsen notieren mit positiven Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen