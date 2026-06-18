Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
18.06.2026 19:04:54
Waymo Recalls Nearly 3,900 Robotaxis Over Construction Zone Software Issue
(RTTNews) - Alphabet's (GOOG) self-driving unit Waymo is recalling 3,871 fifth-generation automated driving systems (ADS) in the U.S. after a software issue was found that could allow vehicles to enter closed freeway construction zones and continue driving through active work areas.
According to a recall notice issued by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the software may fail to recognize certain freeway closure conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.
The recall follows more than a dozen incidents reported since April in California and Arizona, where Waymo autonomous vehicles drove past ramp closure signs and entered pre-planned construction zones or freeway lanes with active roadwork.
The latest action marks Waymo's second recall in just over a month. In May, the company recalled about 3,800 robotaxis after identifying a software issue that could allow vehicles to enter flooded roadways. That recall followed an April incident in San Antonio in which an unoccupied Waymo vehicle drove into a flooded lane during severe weather. No injuries were reported.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!