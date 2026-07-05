Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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05.07.2026 14:15:00
Where Will Alphabet Stock Be in 5 Years?
Conditions are looking good for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). The Google parent's stock is up as the company dispelled doubts that its Google Gemini model could compete with the likes of ChatGPT and Claude.Moreover, despite it more than doubling over the last 12 months, it is likely not too late to invest in this "Magnificent Seven" stock. Amid its successes with AI, Alphabet is likely to outperform the market over the next five years, and here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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