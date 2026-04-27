Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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27.04.2026 22:15:00
Where Will Amazon Stock Be in 5 Years?
The future will be complicated for Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). The diversified technology behemoth has a long track record of exceptional growth. However, its market cap of $2.74 trillion suggests that the business is mature, and most of the low-hanging fruit has already been plucked. Let's dig deeper into the pros and cons of Amazon stock to decide if it can still generate market-beating performance over the next five years. Amazon is unique because of its track record of reinventing itself by pivoting to new synergistic industries. First, it was an online bookstore. CEO Jeff Bezos used that fulfillment infrastructure to create a general-purpose e-commerce marketplace. He then used the company's substantial web hosting prowess to offer Amazon Web Services (AWS) to clients, supercharging the company's growth and profitability. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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