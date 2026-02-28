:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
28.02.2026 15:14:00
Where Will Nvidia Be in 2030?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of the hottest stocks in the market. It's seeing monster growth due to its presence in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, as its computing units have become the go-to option.This growth is expected to last for several years, with many projections pointing to the AI build-out lasting through 2030. However, it could go on for longer than that if the need for more computing power arises.Where will Nvidia be by 2030? I think the answer will surprise most investors, as the company may achieve levels never before experienced by any company.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
