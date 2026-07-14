NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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14.07.2026 15:15:00
Where Will Nvidia Stock Be in 2030?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) have risen by an impressive 380% over the past three years, fueled by the artificial intelligence (AI)-driven demand for its data center chips. However, the stock has been in a rut lately, rising just 12% in 2026, as of this writing.The surprising thing to note here is that Nvidia stock is struggling to break out despite sustaining impressive revenue and earnings growth, driven by its continued dominance in the lucrative AI accelerator market. However, the world's largest company by market cap can easily step on the gas once again.In fact, Nvidia could witness a solid increase in its stock price by the end of the decade. Let's see why that may be the case.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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