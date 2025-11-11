Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
|
11.11.2025 09:30:00
Where Will Walmart Stock Be in 1 Year?
Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is a bedrock of the U.S. consumer. And since consumer spending drives the U.S. economy, you could say that Walmart is a foundational staple for America, too.The world's largest retailer is on pace to generate more than $650 billion in total net sales this (fiscal) year. Walmart is famous for its low prices, which even attracted higher earners in recent years as people seek savings amid a soaring cost of living.The company's strong performance has translated to market-beating investment returns. Walmart outperformed the S&P 500 index for the past five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Walmartmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Montagshandel in New York: Dow Jones zum Start mit Zuschlägen (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.25
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Walmart-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Walmart-Investition von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
05.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Walmart veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.25
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Freitagshandel in New York: Letztendlich Pluszeichen im Dow Jones (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|NYSE-Handel: Börsianer lassen Dow Jones steigen (finanzen.at)
|
31.10.25
|Verluste in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich am Mittag leichter (finanzen.at)
|
29.10.25