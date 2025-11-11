Walmart Aktie

11.11.2025 09:30:00

Where Will Walmart Stock Be in 1 Year?

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is a bedrock of the U.S. consumer. And since consumer spending drives the U.S. economy, you could say that Walmart is a foundational staple for America, too.The world's largest retailer is on pace to generate more than $650 billion in total net sales this (fiscal) year. Walmart is famous for its low prices, which even attracted higher earners in recent years as people seek savings amid a soaring cost of living.The company's strong performance has translated to market-beating investment returns. Walmart outperformed the S&P 500 index for the past five years.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
