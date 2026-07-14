Walmart Aktie

Walmart für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039

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14.07.2026 11:17:00

Where Will Walmart Stock Be in 5 Years?

Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) has quietly become one of the market's strongest large-cap performers over the past few years, rewarding investors who had long underestimated it. Lately, though, the run has cooled. Yet even after slipping from a 52-week high near $135 to about $114 as of this writing, the stock still fetches about 40 times earnings -- a growth stock multiple for a retailer that rings up most of its sales on low-margin groceries.That gap is the whole question for anyone buying today. Can a company this enormous grow into a price like that over the next five years? The answer sits in a surprisingly small corner of the business.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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