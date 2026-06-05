NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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05.06.2026 03:36:00
Which Growth Stock Is a Better Buy: Nvidia or Broadcom?
Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have become two of the clearest ways to invest in the artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure build-out. One designs the graphics processing units (GPUs) that train the largest AI models; the other builds custom chips and networking gear for the cloud companies racing to expand their data centers. And both have handed shareholders enormous gains over the past two years.But Broadcom reported fiscal second-quarter results on June 3, and the stock fell sharply the next day even though the quarter set records. Nvidia, meanwhile, has recovered from its recent pullback and is trading not too far from its 52-week high.With two fresh reports from both companies and a sharp drop in Broadcom's stock, it's a good time to look at shares of both companies.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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