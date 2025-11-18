Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
|
19.11.2025 00:47:28
Why Amazon Stock Plummeted Today
A regulatory development across the Atlantic Ocean and an analyst's recommendation downgrade were deciding factors in the decline of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock on Tuesday. On those less-than-encouraging pieces of news they sold out of the mighty retail and tech company to leave it with a more than 4% loss in share price on the day.That day, the European Union (EU) designated 19 large tech companies -- including Amazon and peers like Microsoft and Alphabet's Google Cloud -- as "critical" technology partners for the bloc's financial industry. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
