Cisco Aktie
WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023
|
14.05.2026 16:49:48
Why Cisco Systems Stock Jumped 17% Today
Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported fiscal Q3 2026 earnings last night. Investors loved what they saw, and the stock is up by 17% at 10 a.m. ET.This was a clean beat-and-raise report. Cisco's Q3 sales rose 12% year over year to $15.8 billion. Adjusted earnings increased 10% to $1.06 per diluted share. The Street consensus had pointed to earnings near $1.04 per share on sales of roughly $15.5 billion.Looking ahead, Cisco's management also set full-year and next-quarter guidance targets well above the current analyst projections. Revenue guidance was approximately $1 billion above the consensus and the earnings targets raced 10% ahead of existing analyst targets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.
|
20:04
|Dow Jones-Handel aktuell: Dow Jones liegt im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Donnerstagshandel in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Gewinne in New York: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Ende des Donnerstagshandels im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung weit in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|NYSE-Handel: S&P 500 nachmittags auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones-Anleger greifen nachmittags zu (finanzen.at)
|
14.05.26
|Aufschläge in New York: So entwickelt sich der Dow Jones am Donnerstagmittag (finanzen.at)