Cisco Aktie

Cisco für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 878841 / ISIN: US17275R1023

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.05.2026 16:49:48

Why Cisco Systems Stock Jumped 17% Today

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO) reported fiscal Q3 2026 earnings last night. Investors loved what they saw, and the stock is up by 17% at 10 a.m. ET.This was a clean beat-and-raise report. Cisco's Q3 sales rose 12% year over year to $15.8 billion. Adjusted earnings increased 10% to $1.06 per diluted share. The Street consensus had pointed to earnings near $1.04 per share on sales of roughly $15.5 billion.Looking ahead, Cisco's management also set full-year and next-quarter guidance targets well above the current analyst projections. Revenue guidance was approximately $1 billion above the consensus and the earnings targets raced 10% ahead of existing analyst targets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cisco Inc.

mehr Nachrichten