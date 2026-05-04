Cogent Communications Holdings Aktie
WKN: A0D9JK / ISIN: US19239V3024
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04.05.2026 19:34:32
Why Cogent Communications Stock Is Plummeting Today
Cogent Communications (NASDAQ: CCOI) stock is getting crushed in Monday's trading. The internet service provider's share price was down 34.9% as of 1:30 p.m. ET. The S&P 500 was down 0.4% at the same point in the daily session, and the Nasdaq Composite was off 0.3%. Cogent published its first-quarter results before the market opened this morning, and the market is having an intensely negative reaction to the release. The stock is now down roughly 73% over the last year. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
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04.05.26
|Verluste in New York: NASDAQ Composite gibt zum Ende des Montagshandels nach (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|Montagshandel in New York: NASDAQ Composite schwächer (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ Composite am Mittag in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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04.05.26
|NASDAQ Composite aktuell: NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart in Grün (finanzen.at)
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03.05.26
|Ausblick: Cogent Communications gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
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01.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: Zum Ende des Freitagshandels Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Börse New York in Grün: NASDAQ Composite bewegt sich am Freitagnachmittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
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01.05.26
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: Am Mittag Gewinne im NASDAQ Composite (finanzen.at)
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|Cogent Communications Holdings Inc
|16,37
|-29,32%
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