NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
25.02.2026 07:05:00
Why I'm Not Buying Nvidia Stock
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) head into one of the market's biggest events of the quarter when the AI chip leader reports fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2026 results after market close on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Given the company's incredible $4.7 trillion market capitalization as of this writing, you can bet that many investors will be watching -- and the news from the company may be enough to move both its own stock and the broader indexes.Nvidia's underlying business performance recently has been nothing short of astounding, with the most recent quarter showing revenue growth accelerating again -- on top of already extremely high growth rates. The harder part, however, is the stock. At today's price, the market expects near perfection from the AI (artificial intelligence) chipmaker.Here's a closer look at why I'm staying on the sidelines going into Nvidia's earnings update this week.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
