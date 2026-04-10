NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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10.04.2026 20:00:00
Why May Could Be a Make-or-Break Month for Nvidia Stock
Some market watchers may think the luster is off Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock. At first glance, that looks to be true. Shares are down and trailing the market this year, and there doesn't seem to be a catalyst in sight.All the good news looks to be in the stock price, with artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending plans seemingly having nowhere to go but down. That could be a false narrative, though. Here's why investors will soon find out if the stock's gains are in the past or shares are about to take the next leg higher.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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