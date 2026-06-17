Microsoft Aktie

Microsoft für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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17.06.2026 23:42:10

Why Microsoft Stock Slumped Today

Many stocks wilted during Wednesday's generally downbeat trading session. Among these was tech industry stalwart Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), which fell harder than many peers on reports that a potentially beneficial deal to lease cloud capacity from a high-profile peer wasn't concluded. The company's shares declined by almost 4% as a result.Near the end of Tuesday's trading session, Business Insider published an article stating that Microsoft's discussions with Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) about leasing some of the latter's cloud capacity had ended without agreement. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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