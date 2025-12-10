Microsoft Aktie

WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

10.12.2025 22:13:57

Why Microsoft Stock Tumbled Today

A finger-wagging from state attorneys general over artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots was the catalyst behind a mild sell-off of Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock on Wednesday. While this isn't the first, or the most serious, regulatory issue the company has faced, it wasn't helping sentiment on the tech giant. It contributed to Microsoft's nearly 3% decline in share price that day. That morning, a bipartisan group of state attorneys general sent a letter to several major tech companies -- including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Alphabet's Google, and Apple -- warning them that their AI-enhanced chatbots were causing problems. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
