Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
22.12.2025 02:45:00
Why Netflix Is Likely to Receive Regulatory Approval for Its Warner Bros. Acquisition From the Trump Administration
Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) made a big splash recently, announcing its intent to acquire certain assets from Warner Bros. Discovery, including the company's film and television studios, as well as HBO and its associated streaming service HBO Max. Warner Bros. would retain its cable assets. The deal immediately prompted antitrust concerns, especially after President Donald Trump said the deal "could be a problem."Additionally, Paramount Skydance, which was also involved in the bidding, submitted a hostile bid after Netflix's announcement, stating it believed it is the only company that could obtain regulatory approval.Ultimately, here's why I think Netflix's proposed acquisition of certain Warner Bros. assets is likely to receive regulatory approval from the Trump administration.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!