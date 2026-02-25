NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
|
25.02.2026 23:26:57
Why Nvidia Stock Is Soaring in After-Hours Trading
Investors had high hopes for what Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) would report with its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results this afternoon. And judging from the immediate reaction, it seems the market is pretty pleased. With the company beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines, investors are rushing to click the buy button on Nvidia stock.As of 5:03 p.m. ET, shares of the artificial intelligence leader are up 2.2% from closing at $195.56 at the end of regular trading hours today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
