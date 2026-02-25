NVIDIA Aktie

NVIDIA für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
25.02.2026 23:26:57

Why Nvidia Stock Is Soaring in After-Hours Trading

Investors had high hopes for what Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) would report with its fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results this afternoon. And judging from the immediate reaction, it seems the market is pretty pleased. With the company beating analysts' expectations on both the top and bottom lines, investors are rushing to click the buy button on Nvidia stock.As of 5:03 p.m. ET, shares of the artificial intelligence leader are up 2.2% from closing at $195.56 at the end of regular trading hours today.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NVIDIA Corp.

mehr Nachrichten