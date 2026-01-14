Oracle Aktie

Oracle für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
14.01.2026 23:37:39

Why Oracle Stock Dropped Today

Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) fell on Wednesday, finishing the day down 4.3%. The drop came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined as well, falling 0.6% and 1%, respectively.Oracle bondholders are suing the company, claiming the tech giant failed to disclose that it would need tens of billions more in debt to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for its OpenAI contract.Oracle announced a $300 billion, five-year deal in September to supply OpenAI with computing power. Two weeks later, the company raised $18 billion through bonds and notes. Then, just seven weeks after that initial offering, Oracle raised an additional $38 billion to fund two data centers supporting the same OpenAI agreement. Bondholders from the initial $18 billion raise say they should have been informed that the company would need to return to capital markets almost immediately for such a large raise. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Oracle Corp.

mehr Nachrichten