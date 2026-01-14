Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
|
14.01.2026 23:37:39
Why Oracle Stock Dropped Today
Shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) fell on Wednesday, finishing the day down 4.3%. The drop came as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite declined as well, falling 0.6% and 1%, respectively.Oracle bondholders are suing the company, claiming the tech giant failed to disclose that it would need tens of billions more in debt to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure for its OpenAI contract.Oracle announced a $300 billion, five-year deal in September to supply OpenAI with computing power. Two weeks later, the company raised $18 billion through bonds and notes. Then, just seven weeks after that initial offering, Oracle raised an additional $38 billion to fund two data centers supporting the same OpenAI agreement. Bondholders from the initial $18 billion raise say they should have been informed that the company would need to return to capital markets almost immediately for such a large raise. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
