23.02.2026 23:54:30

Why Visa Stock Got Clocked Today

A rather alarming analysis of the disruptive effects of artificial intelligence (AI) on white-collar jobs sent the stock market into a panic on Monday. This helped push down the share prices of numerous prominent companies across several sectors. Most notably in the financial industry, Visa (NYSE: V) took it on the chin with an almost 5% decline on the day. On Sunday, an independent research firm, Citrini Research, published an article on Substack hypothesizing about the far-reaching effects of greater AI implementation.Image source: Visa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
